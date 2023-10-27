Ramp closures on I-80 at Houbolt Road

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that an ongoing project managed by the City of Joliet to reconstruct the Interstate 80 interchange at Houbolt Road, in Joliet, will require full ramp closures beginning, weather permitting, Friday, Oct. 27. The closures are necessary to safely convert the existing interchange into the full diverging-diamond configuration.

Starting at 8 p.m. Friday, the ramps from eastbound and westbound I-80 to Houbolt Road and the Houbolt Road ramps to eastbound and westbound I-80 will be closed. A detour will direct motorists to use U.S. 6 and Larkin Avenue (Illinois 7). All ramps are anticipated to reopen by

10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, when the new traffic pattern will be in place.

The work is part of a $33.5 million project to widen and improve Houbolt Road and represents a partnership between IDOT and the City of Joliet.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

For information on IDOT projects, click here, or visit I80will.org.