1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Rare Truman Capote Story From the Early 1950’s Is Being Published For First Time

September 22, 2023 12:17PM CDT
Share
FILE - Author Truman Capote, shown in his apartment on July, 23, 1980. Capote's unfinished work “Another Day In Paradise,” was published for the first time this week, in The Strand Quarterly. (AP Photo/Nancy Kaye, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — This week, a Truman Capote story from early in his career will be published for the first time.

“Another Day in Paradise” was written while Capote was living in Sicily in the 1950s.

“Another Day” is a narrative of disillusion and entrapment. In the story, the American heiress Iris Greentree has used her inheritance to buy a villa in Sicily.

She will end up betrayed by the local resident who persuaded her to invest her money.

And she’ll be too broke to sell the home and return to the U.S.

The story appears in the new issue of The Strand Magazine.

Popular Posts

1

Channahon Police make arrest after multiple complaints
2

Two Semis Involved In A Crash, One Overturned Along I-80 Through Joliet
3

Will County Coroner Identities Woman Struck In Vehicle Crash
4

Will County Officials File a Temporary Restraining Order Against A Rodeo In Joliet
5

Joliet Murder Suspect Arrested in Tijuana, Mexico

Recent Posts