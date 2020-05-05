      Breaking News
Ratings For Bulls Documentary ‘The Last Dance’ Down

May 5, 2020 @ 2:30pm
Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez (42) misses the target in front of Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe (6) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nuccio DiNuzzo)

The 90’s Bulls documentary, The Last Dance, is dropping in the ratings.  Sunday’s two new episodes averaged five-point-five-million viewers across ESPN and ESPN2.  That’s down roughly 400-thousand viewers from a week earlier and 600-thousand from the first week.  There are two more weeks and four more episodes of the ten-part series left.

