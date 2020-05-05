Ratings For Bulls Documentary ‘The Last Dance’ Down
The 90’s Bulls documentary, The Last Dance, is dropping in the ratings. Sunday’s two new episodes averaged five-point-five-million viewers across ESPN and ESPN2. That’s down roughly 400-thousand viewers from a week earlier and 600-thousand from the first week. There are two more weeks and four more episodes of the ten-part series left.