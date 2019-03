David Robertson conducts the New York Philharmonic and solo violinist Leonidas Kavakos, left, during a performance at Ravinia Park Wednesday, July 21, 2004, in Highland Park, Ill. The Ravinia music festival, one of the longest-running traditions in American classical music, celebrates its 100th anniversary this year. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Sting, Chicago, Lionel Richie, Nickelback, Sugarland and Tony Bennett are among the highlights set to perform at Ravinia this summer. The festival runs from May 31st through September 15th and will feature more than 140 performers and special events. Tickets for donors are on sale March 20th. Tickets for the general public that want to go to performances in May, June or July are on sale May 7th while August or September performances are on sale May 8th.