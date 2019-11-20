Recreational Cannabis Approved for Joliet
The Joliet City Council voted to approve ordinances associated with Adult-Use Cannabis on Tuesday night. The three ordinances on that passed regarding cannabis involve adding recreational cannabis dispensaries special use permits as well as adding zoning for cultivation centers, craft growers and transporting organizations. The vote broke down 5-3 with Council members Dickinson, Gavin, Morris, Reardon and Turk voting for and Council members Hug, Quillman and Mudron voting against.