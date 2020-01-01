Recreational Marijuana Legal In Illinois
Adult use of recreational marijuana is officially legal in Illinois. This is the first time in the history of Illinois that anyone 21 or older is legally allowed to buy cannabis in the state. Law enforcement officials advise those buying cannabis to keep it out of reach when traveling, to use it in the privacy of the home, and to stay home for the night after using the substance.
Joliet has two dispensaries that are authorized to sell. One is 3C Compassionate Care Center on Rock Creek Blvd. and the other is Rise located at 2903 Colorado Ave.