Recreational Marijuana Store In Joliet To Increase Staff In The Coming Months
Recreational marijuana store in Joliet/md
The recreational marijuana dispensary along Plainfield Road in Joliet has not run out of product. Derrick Levy district manager for GTI which operates under the name Rise says people are coming from Chicago to purchase pot due to demand and dwindling supplies.
If you were expecting to see product displays you will be disappointed. Illinois state law prohibits any loose product being out in the public. All marijuana product is locked away and there is no access by the public in any form.
Levy says there are 35 full time employees at the Joliet location and expect to hire another 15-20 people. Rise is open 7 days a week and is an adult use recreational store and not a medical dispensary. Although if you do have a medical marijuana license you can still purchase product at this location but will not get preferred treatment like jumping to the head of the line.
All marijuana purchases are put in a sealed bag. You mus present ID and be 21 years of age or older to enter the store.
To hear the entire interview with Derrick Levy, click below.