Recyclepalooza to be Sept. 11 in New Lenox

Recyclepalooza will return as part of New Lenox’s Sharefest on Saturday, Sept. 11, giving Will County residents a way to recycle and reuse items they no longer want.
Except for the COVID-19 forced cancellation in 2020, Will County’s Resource Recovery and Energy Division of the Land Use Department has worked closely with Sharefest organizers since 2007 for the annual event.
Both the Village of New Lenox and New Lenox Township contribute funds and volunteers to make the event possible. More than 1,200 families are served annually.
“Our solid waste plan specifically calls for us to find ways to reuse and recycle items. This event offers both,” said Marta Keane, Will County’s Recycling Program Specialist. “And it’s always wonderful to see the New Lenox CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) and Sharefest volunteers supporting the event.”
Residents will have an opportunity to recycle wood, scrap metal, foam plastic, electronics, and household hazardous waste items. For a complete list of what things are accepted go to willcountygreen.com.
The collection will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments are required. The appointments can be made at willcountygreen.com. Participants will be given the exact address of the collection after they make their appointments.
In addition to the recycling, Sharefest volunteers will be on site accepting clothing, toys, small usable home goods, especially cookware, as well as food donations for local pantries, donations for U.S. troops and a few items for area animal shelters. The items will be distributed at a later date.
They will collect worn American flags for ceremonial destruction.
Also upcoming, Homer Glen is partnering with the County to host a motor oil, household hazardous waste and electronics collection from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. For more information or to make an appointment for drop off, go to willcountygreen.com.