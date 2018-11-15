Recycling Do’s And Don’ts New Guidelines

Today is America Recycles Day and a good time to remind residents what’s allowed and what’s not accepted in your recycle cart. Marta Keane with the Will County Land Use Department says residents were being educated by the recycle hauler but not anymore.

Residents are not getting any feedback that they’re doing something wrong. The 2018 recycle guidelines include a few no no’s. Do not put plastic bags in your curb side bin.

Don’t recycle shredded paper. Styrofoam is not recyclable. Save it and bring it to a recycle center in Aurora.

Tangled items such as hangers, hoses, wires, cords, ropes, or chains, or any type of clothing will no longer be accepted in the recycling bins. Food, liquid, diapers, batteries, needles and shredded paper will no longer be accepted in the recycling bins.

Methods for recycling these items can be found on the website, www.willcountygreen.com. Large items such as electronics, wood, propane tanks, scrap metal, or Styrofoam can only be recycled at special collection events which can also be found on the website.

These new rules are a result of significant changes initiated in 2017 by China, one of the world’s largest recyclers, that has upended recycling programs across the United States. China has implemented strict bans on accepting these items.

To hear the entire interview, click below.