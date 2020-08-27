      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

“Refrigerator’s” Super Bowl Jersey up for Auction

Aug 27, 2020 @ 11:41am
William Refrig Perry, football player for the Chicago Bears on Nov. 10, 1985. (AP Photo)

Fans of legendary Chicago Bears player William “The Refrigerator” Perry will have the chance to buy a piece of Super Bowl history this weekend. The jersey Perry wore in the historic Bears victory over the New England patriots in Super Bowl XX is going up for auction. It was originally sold by Perry years ago but now the current owner is auctioning it off again. The sale is part of Heritage Auctions Summer Sports Collectibles auction with bidding opening on Saturday.

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
High School Football
IDPH Announces 828 New Coronavirus Cases on Wednesday
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington