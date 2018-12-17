Refuse Collection in Joliet During the Weeks of Christmas and New Year’s

Garbage, recycling and yard waste pick-up will be one day late starting Tuesday through Friday during the weeks of Dec. 24 and Dec. 31, 2018 due to the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays. Customers with regularly scheduled Monday pick-up will not be impacted by this change. The regular pick-up schedule will resume January 7, 2019. City Hall will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 25 for Christmas Day and Tuesday, Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day. The parking decks will be free of charge and there will be no enforcement of the parking meters on these two holidays. Remember that yard waste pickup for the city of Joliet has been suspended until Spring of 2019.