Regal Cinemas Closing Movie Theater in Bolingbrook and Theaters Across The United States
(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Regal Cinema movie theaters is suspending all operations later this week. The shutdown will affect nine locations in Illinois. Those movie houses include Regal City North and Webster Place in Chicago, Regal Bolingbrook, Regal Lincolnshire, Regal Cantera, and RPX in Warrenville. The decision to suspended operations came as several big-budget movies postponed release dates to theaters. Regal and the Cineworld Corporation, is the second-largest movie-theater operator globally and across the country. With so many people still reluctant to attend movie theaters during the pandemic, several of them announced historic levels of financial strain this year.