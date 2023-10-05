1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Register for Frankfort’s Scary at the Prairie 5K and Spooky Sprints

October 5, 2023 9:21AM CDT
Register for Frankfort’s Scary at the Prairie 5K and Spooky Sprints
Frankfort Scary at the Prairie 5K Run and Spooky Sprint

The Village of Frankfort is thrilled to announce its upcoming event, “Scary at the Prairie 5K Run and Spooky Sprint,” a Halloween-themed run/walk that promises thrills and chills for participants of all ages. This exciting event will take place at picturesque Prairie Park on Saturday, October 21 at 10:30 AM, inviting the community to embrace the Halloween spirit in a fun and active way. Scary at the Prairie is more than just a run; it’s a Halloween extravaganza suitable for runners and walkers alike. Participants are encouraged to come dressed in their most imaginative costumes. Cost is $15 to $20 depending if you’re wearing a costume.

 

Event Highlights:

 

•               A professionally designed 5K course winding through the scenic trails of Prairie Park.

•               1 mile fun run for children 10 & under.

•               100-yard dash for children 5 & under.

•               5K run/walk for all ages.

•               Special awards for top finishers in various age groups.

•               Halloween-themed decorations and photo opportunities along the route.

•               Costume contest with thrilling prizes.

•               Refreshments and treats to recharge participants.

•               Facepainting, balloon artists, stilt walkers, DJ, and more!

 

“Join us for a day of spooky fun, fitness, and community spirit at Scary at the Prairie,” commented Mayor Ogle. “Whether you’re a seasoned runner or simply looking for a unique Halloween adventure, this event guarantees an unforgettable experience for all.”

 

Early bird registration is open now until October 19 and can be completed online at https://raceroster.com/events/2023/76231/scary-at-the-prairie. Participants are encouraged to sign up early to secure their spot and take advantage of discounted registration fees. Registration will also be available on the day of the event. Pre-registered participants are guaranteed a race shirt.

 

For the latest event updates and information, please visit the Village of Frankfort’s official website www.frankfortil.org or follow the Village on Facebook.

