Rehab of Sauk Trail Bridge Over I-57
file photo/construction/md
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that rehabilitation of the bridge carrying Sauk Trail over Interstate 57, in Richton Park, will begin, weather permitting, Monday, Sept. 16.
In order to complete the work, there will be permanent lane closures on Sauk Trail and intermittent overnight closures on I-57. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction on Sauk Trail, with access to all businesses maintained during construction. There will be turn lanes at the ramp entrances to I-57 as well as to the Walmart located nearby.
The work is expected to be complete by November 2020.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.
Click here to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 1. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at www.travelmidwest.com.