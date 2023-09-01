Reinsdorf: “No Possibility” Shooting Happened Inside Ballpark

White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf is speaking out for the first time about a shooting a week ago at a White Sox game that left two women wounded. Reinsdorf said the team has gathered information about the incident. He says he was authorized by the interim Chicago Police Superintendent Fred Waller to say that “regardless of what has been said in the past the police has not ruled the possibility that the gunshot came from outside the ballpark.” Based upon information he has gathered he sees no possibility that the gunshots came from within the ballpark and says, “it’s safe to be in the ballpark” and says no gun has “gotten past security.”

Reinsdorf’s comments come after interim Chicago police Superintendent Fred Waller said earlier this week that investigators believe the gunfire originated inside Guaranteed Rate Field. A lawyer for one of the women also issued a statement this week claiming his client didn’t bring a gun into the park and accidentally fire it.