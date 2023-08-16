1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Relax…The iPhone “Hang Up” Button Might Not Be Moving After All

August 16, 2023 5:41AM CDT
Share
Credit: MGN

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Almost a week after the Apple faithful collectively gasped at the first evidence that the iPhone’s “end call” button might soon be shifting upward and a column to the right, it looks like the whole thing might have been a false alarm.

The latest test, or beta, version of iOS 17, the next major update of the iPhone’s operating software, shows the red button right back in the center of the phone dialpad where it’s always been.

Of course, it’s always dangerous to draw firm conclusions from beta software releases, which are intended both to help engineers hunt down bugs and to gauge user reaction to changes large and small.

Popular Posts

1

Gov. Pritzker Signs Legislation Establishing Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Pilot Program
2

Stabbing at a Gas Station In Joliet Thursday Night
3

I-55 over Illinois 53 lane changes in Bolingbrook
4

The Owners Of Two Local Restaurants Close Their Doors
5

Obituary: Voice Of Joliet

Recent Posts