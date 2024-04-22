1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Remains Of Chicago Area Soldier Who Died In WWII To Be Buried

April 22, 2024 4:09PM CDT
Remains Of Chicago Area Soldier Who Died In WWII To Be Buried
Abraham Lincoln Cemetery /md

The remains of a Chicago area soldier who died as a prisoner of war during World War Two are set to be laid to rest later this year. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced that U.S. Army Private 1st Class Harry Jerele of Berkeley was accounted for last December. Jerele was captured when Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands in December 1942. Scientists used DNA analysis and historical records to officially identify his remains, which will be buried at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood on October 6th.

