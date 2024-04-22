Remains Of Chicago Area Soldier Who Died In WWII To Be Buried

The remains of a Chicago area soldier who died as a prisoner of war during World War Two are set to be laid to rest later this year. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced that U.S. Army Private 1st Class Harry Jerele of Berkeley was accounted for last December. Jerele was captured when Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands in December 1942. Scientists used DNA analysis and historical records to officially identify his remains, which will be buried at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood on October 6th.