      Weather Alert

Remains Of Homeless Woman Identified In Joliet

Aug 26, 2019 @ 6:11am
Dana Fritsch/previously arrested March 28th, 2019

The remains of the homeless female were found in a vacant building in Joliet. The Will County Coroner used tattoos to identify the woman who had been arrested in March. Thirty-eight year old Dana Fritsch was found on Thursday, August 22nd in the 0 to 100 block of North Cagwin Avenue.

Fritsch was previously arrested in March and was held on $50,000 bond. She was identified as being a resident of Sandwich. An autopsy was performed on Sunday, August 25th. The results are still pending. Joliet Police is investigating the death.

Popular Posts
Public Invited To Honor Veteran With No Family At Abraham Lincoln Cemetery
Fatal on I-55
Rollover on Route 30
Accident at Caton Farm and Essington
Man Shoots Rifle, Barricades Himself Inside Lockport Township Home