Remains Of Homeless Woman Identified In Joliet
Dana Fritsch/previously arrested March 28th, 2019
The remains of the homeless female were found in a vacant building in Joliet. The Will County Coroner used tattoos to identify the woman who had been arrested in March. Thirty-eight year old Dana Fritsch was found on Thursday, August 22nd in the 0 to 100 block of North Cagwin Avenue.
Fritsch was previously arrested in March and was held on $50,000 bond. She was identified as being a resident of Sandwich. An autopsy was performed on Sunday, August 25th. The results are still pending. Joliet Police is investigating the death.