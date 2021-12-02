Rental Assistance Applications Open on December 6th for Tenants and Landlords Affected by COVID-19

Applications available December 6th – January 9th through the Illinois Rental Payment Program
Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant announced today that Will County residents and landlords will have another opportunity to apply for up to $25,000 in rental assistance through the Illinois Rental Payment Program (ILRPP) beginning Monday, December 6, 2021 through January 9, 2022.
“Over the past year, we have been able to provide over $23 million in rental assistance for Will County tenants and landlords who have been impacted by COVID-19,” said Bertino-Tarrant. “I am pleased that we are able to open a new application window to help families who are still in need of assistance and provide landlords relief from past due rent.”
The ILRPP is being administered by the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) on behalf of Will County. The program began in the Spring of 2021 and has successfully helped thousands of Will County residents. With the first round of funding fully distributed in October, IHDA announced that the second application window will be made available to eligible landlords and tenants who are still seeking relief.
Tenants and landlords can find more information about applying jointly, and eligibility requirements, at willcountyillinois.org. Online applications will be made available through IHDA’s website beginning Monday, December 6th, and will close on January 9th.
Applicants are eligible for up to 18 months of assistance. The grant can cover the past due rent from the previous 15 months and future rental assistance for the next three months, if deemed necessary. Rent owed from June 2020 through April 2022 may be paid for with ILRPP funds. The maximum grant amount is $25,000. Payments are made directly to the landlord.
“The program can be a lifeline to keeping families in homes, especially at this time of the year,” said Bertino-Tarrant. “I want to thank our partners who continue to help reach out to Will County residents who are still struggling due to the pandemic and assisting them with the application process.”
Will County is working closely with local partners agencies to assist residents with the application process. Residents who need assistance in applying can contact the agencies, who will work with them to ensure all the requirements are completed:
For more information, visit www.willcountyillinois.org.
