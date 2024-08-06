REO Speedwagon Makes Major Donation to Help Offset Tornado Damage at Joliet’s Illinois Rock & Roll Museum

Band members and management of the legendary rock band REO Speedwagon have made a major financial donation to the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Rt. 66. The support will be used to offset operational expenses while the building is being repaired from a July 15th tornado that swept through downtown Joliet.

While the artifacts on display inside the museum were untouched by the storm, the building’s exterior suffered major damage to the roof as well as minor damage to Gigantar, the museum’s iconic guitar mounted to the front of the building. The museum and gift shop had temporarily closed but have since reopened.

Kevin Cronin, lead singer of REO Speedwagon said “REO was honored to be inducted in the inaugural class of the Illinois Rock and Roll Museum’s Hall of Fame. I was again honored to induct my friend and original producer Gary Loizzo (Bend Me, Shape Me). When Bruce Hall alerted us that our home state’s Rock Hall was in need, we did not hesitate to step up. We are proud of our Illinois roots, and our brother and sister Illinois artists.”

Ron Romero, the museum’s Executive Director and Board Chair said he is extremely thankful for the Illinois-based rock band’s support of the museum.

“The museum is a labor of love for me and is inspired by many of my musical heroes,” Romero said. “To see it hit so hard is absolutely crushing, but receiving the call from REO Speedwagon to let us know that they were donating to our recovery efforts means the world to us. Not only will that help during these challenging times, but it also means that a band that I have so much admiration for believes in this museum and the people that are working so hard every day to preserve the musical history from Illinois.”

Romero hopes REO Speedwagon’s major donation will generate additional support. “It is my hope that other Illinois-based artists and musicians will join REO in their support of the museum,” Romero said.

The Illinois Rock & Roll Museum is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. EIN 82-2293229. Contributions are tax-deductible for income.