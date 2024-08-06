1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

REO Speedwagon Makes Major Donation to Help Offset Tornado Damage at Joliet’s Illinois Rock & Roll Museum

August 6, 2024 5:31AM CDT
File photo – Kevin Cronin – REO Speedwagon 2021 performing at the Rialto for the induction ceremony/md

Band members and management of the legendary rock band REO Speedwagon have made a major financial donation to the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Rt. 66. The  support will be used to offset operational expenses while the building is being repaired from a July 15th tornado that swept through downtown Joliet. 

While the artifacts on display inside the museum were untouched by the storm, the  building’s exterior suffered major damage to the roof as well as minor damage to Gigantar, the  museum’s iconic guitar mounted to the front of the building. The museum and gift shop had  temporarily closed but have since reopened. 

Kevin Cronin, lead singer of REO Speedwagon said “REO was honored to be inducted  in the inaugural class of the Illinois Rock and Roll Museum’s Hall of Fame. I was again honored  to induct my friend and original producer Gary Loizzo (Bend Me, Shape Me). When Bruce Hall  alerted us that our home state’s Rock Hall was in need, we did not hesitate to step up. We are  proud of our Illinois roots, and our brother and sister Illinois artists.” 

Ron Romero, the museum’s Executive Director and Board Chair said he is extremely  thankful for the Illinois-based rock band’s support of the museum. 

“The museum is a labor of love for me and is inspired by many of my musical heroes,”  Romero said. “To see it hit so hard is absolutely crushing, but receiving the call from REO  Speedwagon to let us know that they were donating to our recovery efforts means the world to  us. Not only will that help during these challenging times, but it also means that a band that I  have so much admiration for believes in this museum and the people that are working so hard  every day to preserve the musical history from Illinois.” 

Romero hopes REO Speedwagon’s major donation will generate additional support. “It  is my hope that other Illinois-based artists and musicians will join REO in their support of the  museum,” Romero said. 

The Illinois Rock & Roll Museum is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. EIN 82-2293229.  Contributions are tax-deductible for income. 

