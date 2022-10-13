Reopening of Cass Street Bridge in Joliet Delayed

Cass Street Bridge - Joliet

The reopening of Cass Street bridge in Joliet has hit a snag. The bridge was supposed to reopen this week, but the Illinois Department of Transportation tells WJOL, the timeline has changed to mid to late November. IDOT is in the process of automating all the draw bridges through Joliet. While they were completing that work, it was discovered that one of the bridges four motors was not functioning properly.

Once Cass Street has been completed, then Jefferson Street bridge will be closed for one week.

At the end of this year or the beginning of 2023, McDonough Street Bridge will be closed for 8 weeks to complete automation on this bridge. After McDonough is completed and reopened, the next bridge would be Brandon then Ruby.