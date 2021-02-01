Rep. Kinzinger: In Many Areas, GOP Has Lost Moral Authority
Rep. Adam Kinzinger R-Ill., speaks to reporters after attending an event Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Chicago. They don't like the talk of impeachment, but there's a small and growing number of Republicans who want the Democratic-run House investigation of President Donald Trump to proceed. 'I want to know what happened," Rep. Adam Kinzinger, said Thursday. But he and some others, including moderates in tight reelection races, say Democrats went too far by starting an impeachment inquiry. (AP Photo/Noreen Nasir)
Congressman Adam Kinzinger is criticizing his own party as it grapples with how to address the post-Trump era. On NBC’s Meet The Press, the Illinois Republican said the party has lost moral authority in many areas. He talked about the last four years and said now’s a time for choosing. Kinzinger said the party came a long way when Donald Trump was in the White House, but not in a good way. To that end, Kinzinger has launched a new effort called Country First. Its website says the GOP “must be the party that lifts up the rural town and the inner city.”