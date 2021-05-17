Rep. Kinzinger: Party’s Current Main Principle Is Loyalty To Trump
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
An Illinois GOP lawmaker says the unofficial litmus test for being a Republican today is loyalty to former President Trump. Speaking on NBC’s Meet The Press, House Representative Adam Kinzinger says too many Republicans right now are more loyal to Trump than to conservative policies and principles. He believes the party has to put a stop to the former president’s continued spread of election fraud claims that he’s provided no evidence for. Kinzinger challenged Republicans to seek the truth and not false information they happen to agree with. The Illinois congressman says people have to accept “losing power for a little bit” to help the party develop better ideas and win over “new conservatives.”