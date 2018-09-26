Repairs To Motor On Brandon Road Bridge; Closed Until October 5th

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that the Brandon Road bridge over the Des Plaines River, in Joliet, will be closed for repairs until Oct. 5. The closure is necessary to replace a motor on the bridge that failed.

A detour will direct traffic to cross the river at McDonough Street via U.S. 6, U.S. 52/Illinois 53 and Laraway Road.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.