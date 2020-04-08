Repeat Customers Help Local Business Stay Afloat But Future Uncertain
Thayer Brothers Deli/ss
Some local businesses in Joliet are hanging tough during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rick Thayer of Thayer Brothers Deli on Ruby Street says their regular customers are still ordering by phone or online. The stay at home order goes through April 30th and Rick thinks he can stay afloat through May but after that he’s not sure. They’re open Monday through Saturday 11am -7pm
Thayer Brothers Deli’s menu is online and you can order by phone at 815-726-8990.