      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Repeat Customers Help Local Business Stay Afloat But Future Uncertain

Apr 8, 2020 @ 10:20am
Thayer Brothers Deli/ss

Some local businesses in Joliet are hanging tough during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rick Thayer of Thayer Brothers Deli on Ruby Street says their regular customers are still ordering by phone or online. The stay at home order goes through April 30th and Rick thinks he can stay afloat through May but after that he’s not sure.  They’re open Monday through Saturday 11am -7pm

Thayer Brothers Deli’s menu is online and you can order by phone at 815-726-8990.

 

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
High School Football
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington
Measure To Cover Hearing Aid Costs For Seniors Becomes Law