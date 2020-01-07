Report: 123 Kids In Illinois Died Despite DCFS Involvement
More than 120 children in the state of Illinois died last year while the state’s Department of Children and Family Services was supposed to be watching them. A new report tallies the deaths. The report says 24 children were killed, 37 died in accidents, 34 died of natural causes, seven children killed themselves, and there is no official cause of death for 21 others. The 123 deaths reported in 2019 is the highest number of child deaths in the DCFS system in nearly 15 years.