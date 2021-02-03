      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Report: Biden Considering Emanuel For Ambassadorship

Feb 3, 2021 @ 12:35pm
(AP Photo/Jim Young)

President Biden is considering former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel for a high-profile ambassadorship. NBC News reports Biden administration officials have discussed becoming a U.S. ambassador to China or Japan with Emanuel. The former Congressman became White House chief of staff when Barack Obama took office as president. He left the White House to run for mayor of Chicago in 2011 and served in the role until 2019 after having decided not to seek a third term.

Popular Posts
Will County's Positivity Rate for Today!
I-80 Wrong Way Driver Charged
Joliet Police Called to Officer Involved Shooting
Senior Services Center of Will County Fielding 15 Times Number Of Calls For Vaccine
The City of Joliet Will Discuss And Make A Decision On Joliet's Water Source Tonight See Comparison