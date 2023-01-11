1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Report: Chicago Commuters Lost The Most Hours To Congestion In 2022

January 11, 2023 12:00PM CST
Share
Report: Chicago Commuters Lost The Most Hours To Congestion In 2022
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Traffic congestion is a major issue for drivers heading into Chicago.  A report from mobility analytics firm Inrix shows Chicago commuters lost more hours to congestion last year than drivers in any other major U.S. city.  The report found the average Chicago-area driver spent 155 hours sitting in traffic along major commuting routes in 2022.  That is up from 2021 and pre-pandemic levels.  Inrix estimated travel delays cost the Chicago area nearly ten-billion-dollars in lost time last year.  

Popular Posts

1

Westbound I-80 Is Closed Through Joliet
2

Will County Restaurant Open Since 1946 Announces Closure
3

Fatal Crash on I-55 Claims Life of Local Teen
4

Joliet Road Rage Incident Leads to Shooting
5

Chicagoland Speedway Set to Host First-Ever SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff Round

Recent Posts