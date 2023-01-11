Report: Chicago Commuters Lost The Most Hours To Congestion In 2022

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Traffic congestion is a major issue for drivers heading into Chicago. A report from mobility analytics firm Inrix shows Chicago commuters lost more hours to congestion last year than drivers in any other major U.S. city. The report found the average Chicago-area driver spent 155 hours sitting in traffic along major commuting routes in 2022. That is up from 2021 and pre-pandemic levels. Inrix estimated travel delays cost the Chicago area nearly ten-billion-dollars in lost time last year.