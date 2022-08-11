1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo
Report Claims IDOC Fails To Provide Adequate Health Care For Inmates

August 11, 2022 12:03PM CDT
(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

The Illinois Department of Corrections is being accused of failing to provide adequate health care for inmates.  A federal monitor’s report released this week revealed a number of shortcomings within IDOC, including the mistreatment of elderly inmates, a shortage of doctors and nurses, and poor record keeping.  The report is one of several issued after IDOC fell under a federally mandated consent decree to overhaul its health care system.

