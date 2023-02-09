Report: CPD Supt. Brown Will Likely Leave Soon

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Chicago’s top cop will likely be leaving soon. The Sun Times reports CPD Superintendent David Brown has begun preparing a “legacy document” of his accomplishments and goals as a way to prepare for his exit. All eight candidates challenging Mayor Lightfoot in this month’s election have vowed to fire him. In addition, this October, Brown turns 63, which is the mandatory retirement age for Chicago police officers and firefighters.