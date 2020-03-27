      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Report: Cubs And Cardinals London Series Canceled

Mar 27, 2020 @ 12:12pm
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester throws against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of a spring baseball game in Mesa, Ariz., Saturday, March 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

The Cubs and Cardinals won’t be playing each other overseas this season because of the coronavirus pandemic.  England-based newspaper The Sun reports organizers have canceled the London series between the two teams. The two-game series was scheduled for June 13th and 14th at London Stadium.  The MLB season is currently on hold due to the pandemic.

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
High School Football
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington
Measure To Cover Hearing Aid Costs For Seniors Becomes Law