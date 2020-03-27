Report: Cubs And Cardinals London Series Canceled
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester throws against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of a spring baseball game in Mesa, Ariz., Saturday, March 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
The Cubs and Cardinals won’t be playing each other overseas this season because of the coronavirus pandemic. England-based newspaper The Sun reports organizers have canceled the London series between the two teams. The two-game series was scheduled for June 13th and 14th at London Stadium. The MLB season is currently on hold due to the pandemic.