Report: Downstate Illinois Gets More Than it Pays In Taxes

A new report says Chicago and the suburbs essentially pay for the rest of the state. The Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University released a report last week that takes a look at which parts of the state get more money from the state, and which parts pay more in taxes. The Institute says downstate Illinois gets anywhere from a dollar-24 to two dollars and 81-cents for every dollar they send to Springfield. Chicago gets 90 cents on the dollar, while folks in the collar counties get only 53 cents per every dollar they pay in taxes.