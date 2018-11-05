Report Election Fraud In Will County

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow urges citizens to report election irregularities to his Election Fraud Hotline during the upcoming election scheduled for Tuesday, November 6.

Citizens are encouraged to report inappropriate activity, such as passing out campaign literature or other acts of electioneering either inside or too close to polling places.

The Election Fraud Hotline numbers are (815) 727-8758 or (815) 727-8872.

State’s Attorney Glasgow has assigned two-person teams, each consisting of one assistant state’s attorney and one investigator, to travel to polling places where irregularities are reported on Election Day.

Assistant state’s attorneys not assigned to specific teams will be available for dispatch from the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office to investigate allegations of election irregularities reported to the Hotline.