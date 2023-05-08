1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

REPORT: Facebook Has 3 Billion Users. Many Of Them Are Old

May 8, 2023 1:43PM CDT
Share
Credit: MGN

(AP) – Facebook says it is not dead.

It’s not even just for “old people,” as young people have been saying for years.

The social media platform born before the iPhone is approaching two decades in existence.

But even with nearly 3 billion monthly users, for years it has struggled to stay relevant as newer, younger, more addictive rivals — at the moment, TikTok — emerge.

And the portion of people under 30 who use it is declining.

Without this trend-setting demographic, Facebook, still the main source of revenue for parent company Meta, risks fading into the background — like email.

Popular Posts

1

Upd:In Manhattan A Crash at Wilmington-Peotone Road And Wilton Center Road
2

A Shorewood Man Pulls Over A Vehicle For Minor Fender Bender Then Shoots Gun
3

Man Charged with Attempted First Degree Murder
4

Plainfield Barn a 'Total Loss' After Fire
5

Man Killed In Blast In Lemont Is Identified

Recent Posts