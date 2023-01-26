Report: Lightfoot Camp Emailed 73 Teachers For Student Volunteers

(AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

New details are surfacing about Mayor Lightfoot’s campaign office recruiting Chicago Public Schools students to volunteer in her re-election bid in exchange for class credit. WGN-TV reports that a deputy campaign manager emailed at least 73 CPS teachers earlier this month. Mayor Lightfoot has gone on record calling the action a mistake. Chicago’s Office of the Inspector General and the CPS Inspector General have both opened investigations into the recruitment efforts.