1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Report: Lightfoot Camp Emailed 73 Teachers For Student Volunteers

January 26, 2023 12:13PM CST
Share
Report: Lightfoot Camp Emailed 73 Teachers For Student Volunteers
(AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

New details are surfacing about Mayor Lightfoot’s campaign office recruiting Chicago Public Schools students to volunteer in her re-election bid in exchange for class credit. WGN-TV reports that a deputy campaign manager emailed at least 73 CPS teachers earlier this month. Mayor Lightfoot has gone on record calling the action a mistake. Chicago’s Office of the Inspector General and the CPS Inspector General have both opened investigations into the recruitment efforts.

Popular Posts

1

License plate fees lowered for seniors, people with disabilities under Loughran Cappel law
2

Lockport Motorcyclist Struck Several Times following Crash in Joliet
3

Arrest Made in Bolingbrook Barber Shop Shooting
4

Joliet Police: Missing Woman Found
5

Armed Robbery of 7-Eleven In Joliet

Recent Posts