REPORT: Misconduct By Federal Jail Guards Led To Jeffrey Epstein’s Suicide

June 27, 2023 11:43AM CDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department’s watchdog says negligence, misconduct and job failures enabled Jeffrey Epstein to take his own life at a federal jail in New York City while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Inspector General Michael Horowitz on Tuesday cited the federal Bureau of Prisons’ failure to assign Epstein a cellmate, problems with surveillance cameras and surplus bed linens in Epstein’s cell despite a previous suicide attempt as factors in his 2019 death.

Horowitz says there’s no indication of foul play, reiterating the findings of other investigations.

The Bureau of Prisons says it accepts Horowitz’s recommendations and has updated its suicide watch process.

