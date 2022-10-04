1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Report: Musk Proposes Going Ahead With Deal To Buy Twitter

October 4, 2022 11:55AM CDT
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) – Trading in shares of Twitter was halted after the stock spiked on reports that Elon Musk would proceed with his $44 billion deal to buy the company after months of legal battles.

The news, based on anonymous sources, was first reported by Bloomberg News.

Musk offered to buy the San Francisco company at $54.20.

Shares jumped nearly 13% to $47.95 before trading stopped.

According to the report, Musk sent a letter to Twitter offering to complete the deal, which already has shareholder approval, at the original price.

The trial seeking to compel Musk to buy Twitter is set to start Oct. 17.

