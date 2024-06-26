1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

REPORT: Supreme Court Poised To Allow Emergency Abortions In Idaho

June 26, 2024 12:54PM CDT
Share
Courtesy: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court appears poised to allow emergency abortions in Idaho when a pregnant patient’s health is at serious risk.

That’s according to a Bloomberg News report.

The outlet says a copy of the opinion was briefly posted Wednesday on the court’s website.

Bloomberg says the document suggests the court will conclude that it shouldn’t have gotten involved in the case so quickly and will reinstate a court order that had allowed hospitals in the state to perform emergency abortions to protect a pregnant patient’s health.

The document was quickly removed.

The Supreme Court acknowledged that a document was inadvertently posted Wednesday.

Popular Posts

1

New Interchange Planned Along I-55 In Will County
2

Interstate 80 Westbound in Will County closed for serious accident
3

Joliet Man Convicted of Murder
4

Taste of Joliet adjusts schedule for Saturday, June 22
5

Drones And K9 Units Used To Help Capture Two People In Channahon Wanted For a Lottery Ticket Fraud Investigation

Recent Posts