REPORT: White House To Announce First-Ever Federal Office Of Gun Violence Prevention

September 20, 2023 3:42PM CDT
President Joe Biden speaks at a leaders' reception at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. Biden is in New York attending the 78th United Nations General Assembly as first lady Jill Biden listens. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is creating the first-ever federal office of gun violence prevention, according to two people familiar with the plans.

The office will coordinate efforts across the federal government and will offer help and guidance to states struggling with increasing gun violence.

Biden is expected to announce the new effort as early as Friday, according to the people who had direct knowledge of the plans and who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

