Reports Say Kim Foxx Won’t Seek Reelection For Cook County States Attorney

There are several reports surfacing that Cook County States Attorney Kim Foxx will not seek a third term in office. She is expected to make an announcement this afternoon about her future at the City Club of Chicago. Foxx became the first African American woman to run the country’s second-largest prosecutor’s office in 2016. She has been applauded for her work on bail and criminal justice reform. Meanwhile, Foxx also has been criticized for being too soft on criminals and for how she handled the Jussie Smollett case.