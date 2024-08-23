Republican Adam Kinzinger Endorsed Harris At DNC

A former Republican congressman had some choice words for Donald Trump at the Democratic National Convention.

Adam Kinzinger of Illinois was one of only ten Republicans who voted to impeach Trump after the January 6th riot. At the DNC Thursday night, Kinzinger endorsed Kamala Harris for president, and said “Donald Trump’s deceit and dishonor led to a siege on the United States Capitol.” Speaking to Republicans, Kinzinger asked “How can a party claim to be patriotic if it idolizes a man who tried to overthrow a free and fair election?” Kinzinger had also endorsed Joe Biden before he dropped out of the race.