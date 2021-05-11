Republican Lawmakers Want Action After Deadly LaSalle Veterans’ Home Outbreak
(AP Photo/John O'Connor, File)
State Republican lawmakers want action after a deadly COVID-19 outbreak at LaSalle Veterans’ Home. Senator Sue Rezin stood outside the Veterans’ Home yesterday stating her outrage at the mass outbreak that killed 36 residents. Rezin is demanding an independent investigation to ensure the safety of the state’s veterans. The state Senate Republican has filed four bills she believes will fix problems within the Department of Veterans’ Affairs. All of the bills are tied up in the Senate Assignments Committee.