      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Republican Legislators Calling For Independent Redistricting Process

Mar 31, 2021 @ 11:29am
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

Republicans in the Illinois House and Senate are pushing for an independent commission to be in charge of redistricting. Republican leaders say they want Democrats to keep their past promise to support an independent redistricting process. A proposal filed yesterday by GOP leaders would allow the state Supreme Court to appoint 16 residents to a redistricting commission. The commission would have an even party split and would reflect the state’s racial, ethnic, and gender demographics.

Popular Posts
Latest WJOL Debate Series Attracts Large Audience
Joliet West Field House Vaccine Clinic Closed; You Can't Administer Something You Don't Have
LIMITED Number of COVID Vaccines Available for 60+ Population in Will County
Off-Duty Joliet Police Officer Arrested for Domestic Battery
Update: Man Identified Following Single Vehicle Crash in Joliet Sunday Night