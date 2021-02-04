Republican Legislators Promoting Constitutional Amendments Creating Voter Empowerment
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)
Republican legislators from both General Assembly chambers are promoting an initiative that would give voters more power. The Voter Empowerment Project would allow voters greater authority to amend the state constitution, recall legislative leaders and other lawmakers, and repeal recently passed laws. The three amendments to the state constitution would require approval from three-fifths of the General Assembly. At least 60-percent of voters would then have to approve each amendment in the next statewide election year.