Republican National Committee Plans To Soon Consider Declaring Former President Trump The ‘Presumptive 2024 Nominee’

January 25, 2024 7:00PM CST
Credit: MGN

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Republican National Committee is expected to consider a resolution next week to declare Donald Trump the party’s “presumptive 2024 nominee,” even though only two states have voted and the former president has nowhere near the requisite number of delegates to clinch the mantle.

If approved, the measure would further solidify Trump’s control of the party and its operation at a time when former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley is still competing against Trump for the GOP nomination.

A candidate needs 1,215 delegates to formally clinch the nomination, and Trump currently has 32.

