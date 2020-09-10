Republican State Reps Describe Process In Madigan Investigation
Grant Wehrli, R-Naperville, listens to remarks during the first meeting of the Special Investigating Committee II at the Illinois Capitol Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Springfield, Ill. The committee is looking into House Speaker Michael Madigan's role in a bribery scandal involving utility giant Commonwealth Edison. (Ted Schurter/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool)
Three Republican state representatives are describing the process in the investigation into allegations against Speaker Michael Madigan. The group spoke yesterday to the media about the process and say six members of the special investigative committee are ready to get their work underway. Three Republicans and three Democrats have been appointed to the committee. Democratic Representative Emanuel Chris Welch will chair the committee, and Speaker Madigan will be invited to testify.