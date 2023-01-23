Republicans And Democrats Split On Classified Documents Issue

(Dayton, OH) — One House Republican is calling President Biden a “serial classified document hoarder.” Appearing on CBS’ Face the Nation, Ohio Representative Mike Turner questioned if Biden showed the documents discovered in his private Delaware residence to anyone. Turner said that’s the “only reason” he could think of as to why they were taken out of a classified space. The Ohio GOP lawmaker also stressed the importance of having a special counsel investigate Biden’s documents to look at the chain of custody to find out why he had them in his possession to begin with.

Senator Chris Coons says the discovery of classified documents in President Biden’s possession will not be a “deciding issue” for voters in the next election. Appearing on ABC’s This Week, the Delaware Democrat says the issues is not one “keeping Americans up at night” like the “day-to-day” concerns like inflation and the cost of prescription drugs. He also said the FBI’s recent search of Biden’s private residence in Delaware stood in “stark contrast” to the raid on former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago in Florida last summer. Coons said the distinguishing document between the two searches was a warrant.