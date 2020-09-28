      Breaking News
Republicans: Lt. Gov. Threatening Tax Hike If Graduated Vote Fails

Sep 28, 2020 @ 1:15pm
In this Tuesday, May 31, 2016 photo, Illinois lawmakers press ahead on the last day of the spring legislative session inside the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill. After failing again to approve a state spending plan, Rauner and Democratic leaders in the Illiniois Legislature look to move past a chaotic night and convince voters the other side is to blame for the state's enormous mess. But there's huge political risk for both sides leading up to the November election. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

Illinois House Republican leaders are saying that Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton is threatening an income tax hike if the graduated income tax doesn’t pass. The proposed system is on the November ballot, but lawmakers say Stratton is threatening an across the board 20-percent if the measure doesn’t pass. Pritzker didn’t address questions about the threat, but said Friday that the best choice for Illinois is the graduated income tax.

