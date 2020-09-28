Republicans: Lt. Gov. Threatening Tax Hike If Graduated Vote Fails
Illinois House Republican leaders are saying that Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton is threatening an income tax hike if the graduated income tax doesn’t pass. The proposed system is on the November ballot, but lawmakers say Stratton is threatening an across the board 20-percent if the measure doesn’t pass. Pritzker didn’t address questions about the threat, but said Friday that the best choice for Illinois is the graduated income tax.