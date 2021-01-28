      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Republicans Urging Veto Of Criminal Justice Bill

Jan 28, 2021 @ 12:26pm
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)

Republican lawmakers are urging Governor J.B. Pritzker to veto the criminal justice reform bill on his desk. Many conservatives are concerned about the provision eliminating cash bail by 2023. Law enforcement groups say unfunded mandates limiting use-of-force and requiring body cameras for all officers by 2025 will hurt departments’ effectiveness and public safety. Members of the Black Caucus who pushed the reform bill say Republicans had ample opportunities to bring their ideas to the table.

