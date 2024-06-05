Republicans Walk Out Of Will County Board Meeting

Will County Board Democratic Caucus awaits guidance from the State’s Attorney’s Office on how to proceed after the Republican Caucus walked out during a roll call at a Special Meeting of the Will County Board on June 4, 2024.

During a special meeting of the Will County Board yesterday, Republicans stood up and walked out.

County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant issued a statement following the Special Meeting.

“I am beyond disappointed that the Republican Caucus chose to walk out in the middle of a vote during a special meeting called by the County Board, rather than engage in the open and transparent democratic process.”

“This is a repeated pattern of behavior by Board members. It is unsustainable and unprofessional for elected officials to simply walk out of a meeting when they disagree with items being voted on.”

“The public expects County Board members to demonstrate leadership and to vote on issues before them. There is no excuse for this behavior.”

WJOL is reaching out to members of the Will County Board for further comment about yesterday’s special meeting.